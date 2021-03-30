MURRAY VETERAN MEM EAGLE.jpg

MURRAY, KY — The eagle has landed! 

Both eagles are back at home on the Veterans Memorial in Chestnut Park in Murray, Kentucky. 

This after a man was arrested last week and charged with first-degree criminal mischief for vandalizing the memorial. 

Murray Police say the memorial was vandalized sometime between 11 p.m. last Monday and midnight. The two eagle statues were knocked over and broken. 

