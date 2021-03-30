Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .Runoff from heavy rainfall over the weekend in the Tennessee River Valley will cause additional rises of water levels along the lower Ohio River. Crests in moderate flood stage are forecast to occur this weekend at Olmsted while minor flooding is forecast for Paducah and Cairo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday, April 08... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From Wednesday evening to Thursday, April 08. * At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.2 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 40.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, April 08. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&