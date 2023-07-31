PADUCAH — According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the eastbound exit ramp at I-24 Exit 3 will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, a week earlier than expected.
However, the entry ramp at Exit 3 is still closed and is expected to be closed for another week as new concrete is added to the ramps connecting points with KY 305/Cairo Road. Drivers are expected to continue self-detouring to the exit 4 ramp off of KY 998/Olivet Church Road and U.S. 60 east.
The work zones along KY 305/Cairo Road may shift as additional work is added on to the project. Drivers should be careful when driving through these work zones and be aware of traffic shifts throughout the week.
The I-24 Exit 3 westbound ramps are still open, and there will be no impact to traffic along I-24.
The target completion date for all paving work at Exit 3 is August 31, 2023.