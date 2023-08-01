PADUCAH — The Emancipation Celebration will begin on Wednesday, August 2, but the parade scheduled for Saturday August 5, still needs volunteers.
Stephani Gray, the parade coordinator, says she needs at least 15 more volunteers to help with road blocking along Broadway Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard. Volunteers will need to be there by 8 a.m. for a meeting with Gray.
According to the city of Paducah’s website, the Emancipation Celebration Parade is beginning 1 hour earlier this year at 10 a.m., and line up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. It will begin at 12th and Broadway Street. Then go down Broadway and turn right on Walter Jetton Boulevard. The parade will end at Robert Coleman Park.
Even though the parade will begin at 12th and Broadway participants for the parade will be lined up near Fountain Avenue.
There will be several other festivities and vendors at the park immediately after the parade as part of the Rock the Block celebration and they will be there throughout the day. All participants in the parade will receive a free Kona Ice sponsored by CFSB Bank as well.
Gray says she wants everyone to stay hydrated because it’s going to be a hot day.
If you would like to volunteer during the parade, contact Stephani Gray at 270-908-1492.
