PADUCAH— They start as empty bowls, they feed you, and then you are helping attack the food insecurity in the Paducah area.
Over the weekend at the Empty Bowls Project, there were 1000 unique bowls for the community to buy with the money raised returning to Paducah's Community Kitchen.
The annual event began in 2011 and it has been growing ever since. This fundraiser keeps the doors of the kitchen open and it allows them to offer more than just food services. They have not totaled the exact amount of money they raised because they are still receiving donations in the mail.
Sally Michelson, director of community kitchen. said this weekend was another success for them and she's so grateful.
"Whatever, you know God always has a better plan than us and we just kind of lean on that, whatever happens. It is a tremendous gift to our community, and I love for people to see other people that are there and the restaurants and the food that they give and the Pepsi cola, I mean that is just a huge gift," she said.
Community kitchen does more than just serve food. If someone comes in needing clothes, hygiene products, shoes or even snacks to take home they have resources.
"Over the years, we get to know people, and if they're hungry they have many needs. and like I was saying earlier, if someone needs a pair of shoes, they come in barefoot, we have shoes back there," she said.
They are open five days a week, and they serve anywhere from 225-300 people daily. The kitchen also makes strangers become family. Each person that walks through the door has a story, and sometimes they need someone to walk with them into a fresh start. Michelson said that's what the kitchen does.
"People that come in, they're grateful to give, and they're grateful to see these people, they become our friends and our family. We know a lot about each other all of us," said Sally.
The kitchen can always use help whether it be with volunteers or monetary donations.
If you need the services that community kitchen offers, they are open Monday through Friday from 11- 1.