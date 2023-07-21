ASSOCIATED PRESS — “Oppenheimer” brings to the cinema screen the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant, charismatic physicist who, along with his peers at Los Alamos, developed the atomic bomb and changed the world.
The movie is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.”
In 1945, American scientists exploded the first atomic bomb in the New Mexico desert.
In an operation code-named Trinity, a handful of scientists witnessed the fearsome power of their creation.
Half a century later, in 1995, surviving members of the elite group gathered in Washington, D.C. to reflect on the genie they let out of the bottle, theory became reality and the first atomic explosion was successfully carried out.
These scenes were to be repeated weeks later in Hiroshima and Nagasaki when the world would witness the horrific consequences of the new weapon.
The scale of the explosion stunned even its creators.
Although fifty years had passed since that moment, they remembered it as if it were yesterday.
The scientists were witness to what no person had seen before.
The scientists and soldiers of the secretive Manhattan Project had harnessed the devastating power of the atom.
Some of them dreaded the deadly new power unleashed on an unsuspecting world. But some saw hope for an end to war.
“Oppenheimer” is due in cinemas on Friday (July 21).
Cillian Murphy, a frequent Nolan collaborator going back to “Batman Begins,” plays the title role in a starry cast that includes Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.