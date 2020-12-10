PADUCAH — Turning tragedies into a honorable holiday tradition to help families heal. That's what the Fallen Heroes Wreath laying program is about. The nationwide program started with two women, who both lost a loved one in the line of duty.
The program began in Philadelphia, Penn., and now, they're laying wreaths for Kentucky State Police troopers who gave their lives. The program expanded to Kentucky in 2019, thanks to Brenda Tiffany. She lost her son, Trooper Cameron Ponder in Sept. 2015. The first wreath was in honor of her son, but then wanted to be able to honor all fallen officers of K.S.P., there have been 37 to date.
“When he graduated from Kentucky State police, I have to tell you, the first time I saw him in uniform standing at my door, that was a man who found his calling. It was the first time probably in all the years that I knew Cameron, he was where he needed to be and where he wanted to be. He was happy as I've ever seen him and he was confident. I don't know he just had his presence about him like, I got this.” Tiffany said.
Tiffany says there is not a day that goes by that she doesn't think about her son, and the impact he left on so many people. K.S.P. Post 4 in Elizabethtown, is planning on laying Ponder's wreath within the next couple of weeks.