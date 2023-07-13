MURRAY, KY — Sydney Allen is a Campbell Hill, Illinois graduate who is the first to be awarded the Steve and Elizabeth Pierson Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship will go towards Allen’s 2023-24 academic school year tuition at Murray State University.
The Illinois state scholar plans to study political science and legal studies when she begins her freshman year at Murray State this fall.
The scholarship, made by Murray State alumni, was made with the intention to give young scholars a chance to pursue their educational dreams.
"Steve and Elizabeth have left a wonderful legacy by assisting the next generation of Murray State University students,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “The Pierson’s are some of our most devoted Racer fans and they have a deep commitment to education and supporting students from Steve's home region of southern Illinois. We are deeply grateful for their long-time dedication and friendship."
The next application period for the scholarship will open in September for the fall of 2024-25 academic school year.
For more information on how to apply for the scholarship or other scholarships at Murray State, contact the Scholarship Office at 270-809-3225 or 800-272-4678. The Scholarship Office can also be reached by email at msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.
Contributions can be made to the Steve and Elizabeth Pierson Endowed Scholarship fund by contacting the Murray State University Office of Development at 270-809-3001 or by making a secure gift online.