PADUCAH — For those of you staying safe at home this Easter, Local 6 is airing "The Five Downtown Church Easter Celebration" for you this weekend.
It's an ecumenical church service you can watch on WPSD Local 6 at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.
The celebration includes five churches in downtown Paducah:
— First Presbyterian Church
— Grace Episcopal Church
— Washington Street Baptist Church
— Broadway United Methodist Church
— St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
If you miss it Saturday morning and want to watch it on air, you can catch it again on WPSD 6.3 at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday. You can find out how to access 6.3 by clicking here.
You can also watch the celebration in this story.
For a list of Paducah area churches streaming their services, click here.