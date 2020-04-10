PADUCAH — For those of you staying safe at home this Easter, Local 6 is airing "The Five Downtown Church Easter Celebration" for you this weekend.

It's an ecumenical church service you can watch on WPSD Local 6 at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.

The celebration includes five churches in downtown Paducah:

— First Presbyterian Church

— Grace Episcopal Church

— Washington Street Baptist Church

— Broadway United Methodist Church

— St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

If you miss it Saturday morning and want to watch it on air, you can catch it again on WPSD 6.3 at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday. You can find out how to access 6.3 by clicking here.

You can also watch the celebration in this story.

For a list of Paducah area churches streaming their services, click here.

