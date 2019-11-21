PADUCAH - More than 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes – and the American Cancer Society says that smoking is still the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world.
Lowering that statistic starts with putting down the cigarette. Quitting isn't easy – it requires a plan. The American Cancer Society is hosting their annual great American Smoke Out – trying to spread the word on how to quit.
The American Cancer Society says most people try to quit several times before succeeding – and trying to quit is half the battle.
If you are trying to get any of your friends or family to quit smoking—here are some general hints to follow:
- Respect the quitter is the one who is in charge. It's their lifestyle change and challenge – not yours.
- Ask them how they're doing, or how they're feeling – don't just ask if they've quit. Showing you actually care about their well being can give them motivation.
- Spend time with them to keep their mind off smoking – go for a walk, go see a movie, go on a bike ride.
Those are some things you should be doing, there are some things you shouldn't do to help someone quit:
- Don't doubt their ability to quit. Remind them, they can do it.
- Don't judge, tease or scold. That could make them feel worse about themselves….you won't want them picking up the urge to smoke because you hurt their feelings.
- Don't offer advice, just ask how you can help and come up with a plan.
John Montville, executive director of the oncology department at Mercy Health Lourdes says – as a quitter himself, he says it can be one of the hardest things you can do, but one of the most rewarding things you can do, for yourself, and for your loved ones.
“There’s only one safe alternative to smoking, quitting smoking, that's it, there's no other alternative,” Montville said. “You either quit or you roll the dice, and you take the risk, whether you'll be one of those people that that doctor will look at you and say, ‘sorry you have lung cancer,’”
When you smoke a cigarette, the airways and small air sacs in your lungs get damaged. The American Cancer Society says wherever smoke touches living cells, it does harm.
Even if you're not inhaling using a cigar or pipe, you're still breathing in the smoke that comes from your mouth. The American Cancer Society says you can be at risk for lung cancer and other diseases with secondhand smoke.
Mercy Health Lourdes hosts a free nine week smoke cessation class, click here for more information.
Click here for more tips from the American Cancer Society to help you or loved one quit smoking.