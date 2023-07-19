What y'all just experienced I genuinely believe will be "one of those storms" that gets reminisced upon for years to come. 5,10,15+ years from now, many will be talking with others who lived in the Paducah region and west KY during July 2023.
"Do you remember that great flood and lightning storm?"
Of the list of impressive feats, a new all-time KY state 24hr rainfall record was set at the Graves County mesonet west of the city of Mayfield. It will have to get certified by the state climatologist... but should eventually.
Above you can see the swath of excessive rains. The forecast the days leading up to, and night before sadly verified quite well. We discussed at great length that a stalled boundary with a SW wind ramming into it would yield nearly 12 hours long storms, and it did.
Reason for the storms and unprecedented rains was the storms having uncanny supply of moisture stemming from the Gulf. Large part of that is the northern Hemispheric pattern this year has been erratic, and this is just the latest byproduct of such. Think of that image above like a production line. A storm forms, then the air aloft (blowing NW-SE) caries the storm along the boundary SE, and another one formed and did the same thing. That process repeated all night and morning long.
Closer inspection at daily rain totals just from July 19th, 2023 (starting at midnight local time).
I think it is fair to place this event in the top list of all-time weather events and storms in this region's history. When you think about the "biggies" these come to mind to name a few.
These are some of the biggest notable storms and events.
- Extreme heat and drought of the 1920s, early 1930s
- 1925 Tri State tornado (deadliest in U.S. history)
- 1937 Paducah Flood
- January 1978 blizzard
- Marion, IL tornado 1982
- December 2004 snowstorm
- Ice storm 2009
- Southern IL derecho of 2009
- Hurricane Ike remnants 2008
- Spring 2011 river flooding
- Summer 2011 heat index (multiple 116°F-117°F)
- Extreme drought and heat summer 2012
- Perryville, MO tornado 2017
- Dec. 10, 2021 tornado outbreak
- Dec. 23rd extreme Arctic Outbreak (-21°F wind chill)
- March 2023 bombcyclone (record strong sea-level pressure)
Does the July 2023 record flooding make the list? Maybe. I think it should. But depends who you ask. Here's why I think this event is now in the conversation for one of the all-timer "big ones" in its own right:
‣ Over 30,000 bolts of lightning over our 4 state region just one night
‣ 6-12" of rain, an event with recurrence interval of every 100-200 years
‣ 0.5% chance of this type event happening in any given year
‣ First ever Flash Flood Emergencies issued from NWS Paducah for the Purchase area of west KY
‣ 2.32" of rain in 1hr is the 3rd highest 1-hr total in Paducah observational records ‣ New Kentucky state record for 24-hr rainfall
Also Paducah set the 2nd highest daily rain total in recorded history. Very impressive, especially this being in July and not from a tropical storm or hurricane remnant! Which is where you do find the majority of our days that received 6"+ of rain in history.
The worst part was this extreme flooding hit areas still recovering from another natural disaster, the deadly EF4 tornado of 12/10/2021 that hit similar spots. Sometimes mama nature can play a cruel game.
Either way, this will be a storm, whether it be for the prolific lightning and/or extreme rain, that we talk about for a while.