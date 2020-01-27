(KPRC) — Many people drink lemon water because they think it tastes good, or they think it has some health benefits.
Here’s a look at what makes it so great.
The majority of women are walking around dehydrated. Adding lemon to your water might be the motivation you need to drink more.
In doing so, you can reduce sugar cravings and get good antioxidants. And that citrus fruit is packing the potential to decrease your risk of kidney stones or reduce diabetic neuropathy.
Dietitian Erin Gussler with the Whole Health Center in Houston, Texas, says she knows this because of studies done in mice.
And in humans, she says it can relieve morning sickness.
"There was a study that showed that drinking lemon water during pregnancy actually can decrease nausea and vomiting so the study showed that consuming lemon water for 4 days actually decrease nausea and vomiting by 33%,” Gussler says.
But there's a catch. To get these benefits you might need lots – and we mean lots – of lemon. Think one-half to two whole lemons a day!
"Some of the studies were like an obscene amount of lemon. Like, like cups of lemon,” Gussler says.
While the amount matters more than anything, the temperature only slightly matters. Warm lemon water can help with constipation more than cold water – but be careful not to get essential oils too hot.
"There are some studies that show heating those oils to high can break down so thinking about getting a mix of hot and cold and playing with that just to get maximum benefit of both,” Gussler says.
Dentists warn patients not to drink too much lemon since the acidity can damage enamel.
They say to lessen that potential damage, you can try drinking through a straw.