PADUCAH-- It's the day after Christmas and those gift cards aren't going to spend themselves. The shopping season continues with post Christmas deals. People were brave enough to push through the post-holiday crowds because if they didn't get these deals someone else would
"I came to get a watch because I heard they had $10 watches at JC Penny," said Carter Noneman, a Paducah native coming to visit family.
Deborah Flannagan had her intentions on one thing inside the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
"I got an email from Maurices' that their jeans were $19 a pair plus you buy one and get 50 percent off the second pair," Flannagan said. "So you get two pairs of jeans for $30 bucks from Maurices."
Lynnete Simmons decided to extend her family time with the in-laws by taking a browse through some clearance items.
"I'm moving into a new home this year so this will be stuff for next year," she said.
She was also planning to return a Christmas gift for her mother-in-law. She admitted shopping for other people is hard and she had to exchange the gift because her mother-in-law received a duplicate of the same item.
"It's hard to shop for someone who has everything," Simmons said.
You can have the best intentions but the perfect gift could be a major miss this holiday season. The National Retail Federation found about 58% of holiday shoppers said they will be returning or exchanging holiday gifts this year. One shopper said he doesn't see the harm in returning a gift.
"I think it's kind of silly if you're not going to use something not to return it,"Noneman said. "I say if you are not going to use it you might as well return it and get something you are going to use."
Most holiday gifts don't come with receipts with them, but a quick online search can tell you what a store's policy is on holiday purchases.