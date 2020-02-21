MARION, IL — From a multi-purpose gymnasium to an aquatic area and workout room, the multimillion-dollar Hub recreation center in Marion, Illinois, has a lot to offer. The Hub was built in 2014 and opened in 2015.
"I think it was a good thing for the community to do, but we've got to mind our Ps and Qs," says Marion Mayor Mike Absher.
Running the facility comes at a cost to the city. Absher says for 2020, the city projects the Hub will run at more than a $200,000 loss.
"It's well attended and very well received, and the customers seem to love it and enjoy the facility. But from a budget standpoint, it is a little bit of a drag on the general budget," says Absher.
Absher wasn't mayor when the facility was planned and built. He says the projections in the facility plans forecast it would be breaking even by now, but it's not.
"We've actually blown the revenue side of it out of the water, pardon the pun. That side has done well. Unfortunately as, in my opinion, governments tend to do, we spent way too much to get those revenues," says Absher.
The Hub General Manager Chris Georgantis says city funding is crucial for the facility.
"We get a great deal of city support. There's no doubt about it. That's how we can function with our city," says Gerogantis.
It costs a lot of money to operate a facility like the Hub, but the most costly part is the pool. Already the Hub has had to replace a filter system for the pool.
"Therein lies the challenge. We didn't set up our mindset or our budget to kind of anticipate those things, and we know those things are coming. They already have," says Absher.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.