MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Humane Society of Marshall County celebrated National Bring Your Dog to Work Day by taking their shelter animals to Stilley House Assisted Living Center, on June 23.
The Humane Society of Marshall County is a nonprofit, which serves as a home to the animals in the community waiting to find their forever homes, according to the humane society’s website.
These dogs may still be available for adoption but won’t be finding new homes until the 4th of July weekend ends.
The humane society has the dogs quarantined due to a few of them testing positive for parvovirus, a highly contagious virus, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The humane society will not be taking in any new dogs at this time and is prohibiting volunteers and potential adopters from seeing the dogs, to contain the spread.
The humane society apologizes saying, “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.” They also added, “There are no exceptions to this policy.”
While the dogs are not up for adoption at this moment the cats still are, visit the Humane Society of Marshall County at 6301 US-68, Benton, KY 42025 or call 270-354-8738 for more information on how to assist the shelter in their cause.