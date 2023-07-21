MARION, IL — Recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will be at the Marion Summer Job fair to share information about new employment opportunities.
DCFS is expanding their work force, and currently have the largest number of employees working for the agency in 15 years.
They are looking for people who can work as child welfare specialists, day care licensing representatives, office associates, paralegal assistants, reimbursement officers, and public service administrators. They are also looking for bilingual, Spanish speaking, employees too.
The Marion Summer Job fair will be held at The Pavilion located at 1602 Sioux Drive. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.