Artificial intelligence is already having an impact on the labor force, and several indicators show more drastic changes could be ahead. Experts are saying this is only the beginning.
Shelly Palmer, a professor of advanced media at Syracuse University, says “There are people who will learn to us AI and they will take your job because they will become significantly more productive than you will be if you’re not able to partner with an AI model.”
Goldman Sachs Economists are predicting 300 million full time jobs could be affected by the latest wave of AI which has created platforms like Chat GPT.
A new analysis estimates nearly 80% of women could be disproportionately affected by the adoption of AI. This is compared to 58% of working men who will be affected by the adoption of AI, according to research from the University of North Carolina.
“The world has changed. These are new tools. You can’t fear them; you just have to learn to use them.”
AI is already impacting nearly every industry. In art and music, AI generated songs are more affordable since there’s no producer, composer, or artist to pay.
“It’s taking away opportunity from songwriters, producers, and artists. The people who are trying to feed their families,” says Karl Fowlkes an entertainment and business attorney at the Fowlkes firm.
In fast food, AI is ready to take your order. Place are already using AI for their drive through window. Brian Kiel the owner of Checkers in Davenport, Iowa says the AI will react to whatever the guest says, it’ll even start up a conversation with customers.
The world economic forum predicts that by 2025 85 million jobs may be displaced by automations and technology, but it could also create 97 million new roles that are more suited for an AI led industry.