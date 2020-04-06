PADUCAH — Airports and airlines across the United States are seeing fewer passengers because of COVID-19. The virus is causing uncertainty with the daily routine at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah.
Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said the airport is preparing for SkyWest Airlines to have fewer flights into Paducah.
"They're going to go down to one flight a day," Rouleau said during an airport board meeting Monday. "Then I ask them to depart at 6:30 a.m. and return at 8 p.m."
Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray said the airport will need to look for more funding from local government.
"What the next fiscal year looks like and a combination of what we feel like we're going to lose this quarter and what our needs are," Bray said. "Comes up with a total of, the city and county, really asking them for double subsidies next year."
The board approved a motion to increase their credit line. Allan Kleet, the former chairman of the airport's financial committee, emphasized the importance of raising it.
"Looking forward to the next fiscal year, if we borrow $100,000, that might last us to the first quarter," Kleet said.
The motion increases the airport's line of credit from $100,000 to $300,000. Bray added that the airport will continue to move forward with its new terminal project. They're looking for more opportunities for federal funding for the project.