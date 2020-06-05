PADUCAH - Knowledge is power. Educating yourself about our nation and world history is always important, but especially now, with the issues our country is facing.
Stacey Watson is a history professor at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. She says picking up a history book or watching an informational documentary can help you understand why people are upset, why they're revolting, and why they're protesting, and she says more importantly this can help you understand how you can change the future.
“If people are aware, they can, like I said, equip themselves with a knowledge to treat people better,” Watson said. “In order to treat people better, you have to know why people are upset, so that you can empathize. I know that everyone can't understand how everyone feels right now, but you can empathize and change the way you treat people because it's not anyone's fault that I was born darker than you.”
Spreading awareness, knowledge and change starts with you – pick up a history book. There are books at the McCracken County Public Library that can help readers understand racial injustice and civil rights issues. The library partnered with the local chapter of the NAACP and minority leaders to create a list of anti-racist books. The books can be put on hold and picked up curbside, or they can be checked out digitally.
Some of them are for older readers, and cover issues related to racism. While others are geared toward children and teaches them about identity and activism.
Meanwhile, the McCracken County Public Library says it's tentatively planning to reopen for limited services on or before Saturday, June 13. Curbside hours will be expanded for the week of June 8.