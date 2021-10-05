THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — A new documentary puts the rise in contemporary Christian music into context with social and political changes in Christianity and American cultural landscapes.
"The Jesus Music" looks at the genre starting with the counter-cultural movement of the '60s and '70s through modern day through the chart-topping careers of artists like Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, DC Talk and Kirk Franklin.
Grant, whose crossover success in pop music made her an ambassador for the contemporary Christian genre, said the music grew organically from the church and young people who were looking for spiritual music.
"We all loved all kinds of music, but we came together and listened to each other sing songs about faith because that fed something in us that also needed feeding," said Grant.
Smith, who often toured with Grant in their early careers, said that their goal always was to help people.
"And it's fascinating to hear people's stories about millions of people who've been totally touched and changed by this music," said Smith. "And I'm just, I'm just grateful that _ one of those stories of somebody being changed by my music is worth my whole career, just one story."
Directors Andrew and Jon Erwin, whose previous movies include "I Can Only Imagine," said the contemporary Christian music was a direct reflection of cultural changes in America.
"And I think in that there was this spiritual awakening in America," said Jon Erwin. "There was this movement that started with really the hippies in California and you had this new sort of generation of Christians, and they wanted to communicate this message of love and hope in their own way."
"The Jesus Music" is out in theaters in the U.S.