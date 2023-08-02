PADUCAH — The public has been invited to attend the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Board meeting on Thursday, August 3.
According to a news release from the city of Paducah, the KCHR is the state authority that enforces the Kentucky Civil Rights act and federal civil rights laws. The Kentucky Civil Rights Act makes it illegal to discriminate against people based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, and disability in the areas of employment, financial credit transactions, and housing and public accommodations.
Paducah mayor, George Bray, says the local Human Rights Commission was reactivated with the appointment of 7 members in July who will work closely with the KCHR. “This meeting will provide an exceptional opportunity for our local Human Rights Commission and the public to meet this state board that works so hard to protect against discrimination in any form.”
The meeting will be held at Paducah City Hall located at 300 South 5th Street on Thursday, August 3, at 10 a.m.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting will be able to watch it live on the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Facebook page. You can also call 1-800-292-5566 for more information.