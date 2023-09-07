As sports betting opens in Kentucky, the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling wants to let people know there’s help available for those who have a gambling addiction.
KYCPG has a trained telephone counselor available 24/7 to provide confidential referrals to Gambler’s Anonymous or behavioral health counseling. The counselor can also provide callers with more information on problem and addicted gambling.
They also provide information about warning signs, responsible gambling steps, and a self-assessment to help determine if gambling is becoming a problem for you on their website.
KYCPG is working on creating more programs to help those with gambling addictions, but they don’t expect to have enough funds for it until 2024.
KYCPG says addicted gambling can be a hidden illness since gamblers are good at hiding their addiction until they hit rock bottom. However there are still signs to watch out for including a preoccupation with gambling, lying about the amount of money bet, anxiousness or sleeplessness due to gambling, and borrowing or stealing money to keep gambling.
KYCPG says to ask yourself three questions before you gamble to keep things fun:
- Whether to gamble: Will gambling interfere with your responsibilities?
- When to gamble: Are you free of stress? Gambling is not a healthy way to deal with emotions or stress.
- How much to gamble: Have you set limits? Gambling is entertainment, not an essential use of time or money.
If you do choose to gamble you should remember to keep track of a pre-set time and money limit, take frequent breaks, and avoid ATMs or other immediate sources of money or credit.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem you can call 1-800-426-253 or visit www.kygamblinghelp.org to find help.