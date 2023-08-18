FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has made some changes to several Kentucky Administrative Regulations.
Some notable changes include:
- Feeding of wildlife is now prohibited statewide from March 1 – July 31.
- The harvest limit for fall Turkey hunting is now 2 birds. One bird should have a beard 3 inches long or longer, while the other should have a beard less than 3 inches long.
- Fall turkey hunters should also not harvest a turkey within 600 feet of a baited area or for 30 days after the bait has been removed.
- The closing date for falconry waterfowl season has changed to the last Sunday in February.
- Canada goose hunting has been split into two zones. Hunting season in the eastern zone will be September 16-30, and hunting season in the western zone will be September 1-15.
- The department will be doing “mentored hunter” hunts, youth dove hunts, and limited access dove hunts. Hunters can apply online August 7-18. Selected hunters will be required to complete a post-hunt survey provided by the department.
- Leg tags on harvested cranes no longer have to be metal; rather hunters will be issued printable tags attached to hunting permits.
- Hunters are now required to make reasonable efforts to recover big game and upland game birds they have taken. The edible parts of healthy animals, at minimum, must be recovered from a field.
For more information about these new administrative regulations, click here.