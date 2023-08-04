PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has compiled a list of road closures for parts of western Kentucky caused by flooding.
A flash flood warning is in effect in both Fulton and Hickman Counties until 10:30 a.m. A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire region until noon.
A mudslide has been reported along the roadway of KY 94 and has blocked off a section of Carroll Street. KYTC engineers have reported several vehicles driving around barricades near the slide. The mudslide is still moving and carrying trees with it. The road will be closed for several days until the hillside can dry out and the roadway can safely be cleared.
The rest of the western Kentucky Closures include:
In Fulton County:
- KY 94/ Carroll Street is closed in downtown Hickman due to a mudslide near the 12.7 mile marker. Signs and barricades are posted.
- KY 94 is closed at the 7-11 mile marker in the Lower Bottom “Dip” Area between KY 311 and KY 1099. Signs and barricades are posted.
- KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26 mile marker in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce.
- KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is closed at the 0-3 mile marker.
- KY 125 is blocked by floodwaters at the edge of the City of Hickman.
KYTC says roadways are flooded in too many locations to list.
In Hickman County:
- U.S. 51 is closed between the 9-10 mile markers at the Cane Creek Bridge between KY 1728 and KY 1540. Signs and barricades are posted and KYTC personnel are monitoring the area.
- KY 2206/ Spring Hill Road has Water Over Road signs posted to the 3-4 mile marker south of KY 288
- KY 3061/ Coon Club Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3-4 mile marker in the Brush Creek area and the Whitlock Road intersection.