GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A project to reduce erosion at the McClane Creek Culvert in Graves County is beginning as engineers worry about more erosion caused by recent flooding.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, their contractor has established a work zone on KY 384 near the 2.8 mile marker, about half a mile west of Ballard Road.
A crew will be placing sheet piling along the stream bed to reduce erosion and control scour downstream from the culvert.
The contractor is moving ahead with this project to avoid damage to the concrete culvert.
Although most of the work will be along the side of the road, a lane restriction controlled by flaggers may be required from time to time to allow concrete and other materials to be delivered to the work site, so be cautious when travelling in this area.
The project is expected to take about 3-4 weeks to complete depending on the weather.