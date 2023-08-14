PADUCAH — A series of thunderstorms that rolled through the area early Monday morning has kept crews for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on high alert as they continue to monitor the roads for more flooding.
A news release from KYTC advises the public to remain cautious when travelling this morning as some roads could be flooded.
At this time the only closures and reports of water over roadways are in Graves County and Marshall County.
In Graves County:
- KY1283 is closed near the 3 mile marker at the intersection of KY 58
- KY 1241 is closed near the 4 mile marker between KY 408 and Sawyer Road East. Signs are posted.
- U.S. 45 is reported to have water running across the roadway at several locations north of Mayfield.
In Marshall County:
- KY 1426/Benton-Birmingham Road is closed at the 1-2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge.