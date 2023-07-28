PADUCAH — Paint caravan crews began work along sections of the Purchase Parkway and I-69 Friday, July 28. They are expected to finish on Sunday, July 30.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 3 paint crews will be working along the Purchase Parkway between the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line and the 45 KY 80 Mayfield Exit 21 interchange. This section of the parkway runs through 3 counties: Graves, Hickman, and Fulton.
The 3 paint crews will move to I-69 when they complete work on the Purchase Parkway. They will work between the 21 mile marker at the southwest edge of Mayfield and the I-24 Exit 25 interchange near Calvert City. This section runs through Graves and Marshall Counties.
The paint crew will have a police escort to assist with traffic control and speed enforcement, so drivers should be aware of the working crews.
KYTC wants drives to avoid driving through wet paint, although the paint should dry within 5 minutes.