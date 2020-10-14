Weather Alert

...BREEZY WITH ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY... SOUTH WINDS WILL INCREASE THIS MORNING AND BECOME QUITE STRONG THIS AFTERNOON. SUSTAINED WINDS FROM 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS FROM 30 TO 40 MPH ARE FORECAST ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED NORTH OF HIGHWAY 13 IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. THE SOUTH WINDS WILL MAKE FOR DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS ON INTERSTATE 64, AND ANY OTHER EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADS. IN ADDITION TO THE GUSTY WINDS, IT WILL BE WARM AND VERY DRY ACROSS THE REGION TODAY. AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP INTO THE 25 TO 35 PERCENT RANGE, WHICH WILL CREATE AN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION. THE LOWEST HUMIDITY AND STRONGEST WINDS WILL CREATE THE HIGHEST FIRE DANGER ALONG THE INTERSTATE 64 CORRIDOR IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. BURNING IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED THROUGHOUT THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON.