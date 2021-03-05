Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Evansville, Owensboro, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, and Newburgh Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo and the Mississippi River at New Madrid. .Heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is occurring or forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday, March 14... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Sunday, March 14. * At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 42.3 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 43.5 feet Thursday evening, March 11. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 14. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&