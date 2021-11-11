PADUCAH — There's a lot going on in the world right now. We're still working through a global pandemic, and there are countless issues that divide us, nationwide and locally. But Veterans Day is a time where we can come together, unite as Americans, and thank those who have served to protect our country.
There was only one thought running through Dakota West's mind as he walked down U.S. 45 from Mayfield to Paducah — the number 22.
"Twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide," West said.
West has served in the National Guard for nine years. He's hopeful his more-than-four-hour walk down the busy highway inspires the community to join him in the future.
"I would like to get other people involved and do this yearly," West said. "It would be very nice."
The Paducah Community Band held a concert at the Paducah Convention Center to thank veterans for their service. Local students were also given awards for the Veterans Day essays they wrote. Thea Shurley and Max Manning won first and second place, respectively, for the third through fifth grade group.
"My essay was about my uncle. He was in the military. He just resigned, so he was in the military for a while," Shurley said. "And my great grandma, she was a Rosie the Riveter in World War II."
"I wanted to focus on how incorporated my family and all the veterans are in my family. I have my dad, my grandpa, my uncle, and my aunt," Manning said.
Shurley, Manning and West all have the same message for those who have served our country in the military.
"More thank you's," Shurley said.
"Thank you for your service," Manning said.
"I just want to thank all the other veterans that have served," West said. "Keep raising kids to inspire other people to be the best that they can be."