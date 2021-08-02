PADUCAH — Vaccination rates are still not where health experts would like them, as cases continue to increase sharply with the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Kentucky reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and the state's positivity rate is now sitting at almost 9.8%.
As of Monday, 74 of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone.
At this point, a little more than 45% of people in Kentucky are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. About 52% are at least partially vaccinated. Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo, CEO of HealthWorks Medical, says a low percentage is a problem as kids get ready to head back to school.
"The folks under 12, who are getting the delta variant, are symptomatic. There are children now who are being hospitalized with COVID-19," Turnbo says. "And I would highly encourage all of us to get vaccinated to protect those people who can't get vaccinated."
So, what could happen if people don't start getting vaccinated?
"The fact is that the longer we allow this virus to circulate amongst our population, the more likely it's going to mutate and the more likely we're all going to require a new vaccination and a booster vaccination," Turnbo says. "So what that means is the longer this thing lives, the less our immunity is persistent, we're going to require booster vaccinations."
Ultimately, the vaccine works at reducing the severity of COVID-19 cases, and Turnbo says the data speaks for itself.
"In all of history, any long-term complications that are going to occur from vaccinations occur in the first six weeks. We have not seen that with these vaccines," Turnbo said. "So, for those of you who are still skeptical? I would say please go get the vaccination. It is clearly the safest vaccine in history and the most effective."
While parents are getting ready to send your children back into the classroom, Turnbo says they may want to consider having them wear masks even if their school district hasn't made it mandatory.