LOS ANGELES, CA- The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. The final score of the game was 23-20.
In his first season with the team, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wins his first Lombardi trophy.
LOS ANGELES, CA- The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. The final score of the game was 23-20.
In his first season with the team, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wins his first Lombardi trophy.
Multimedia Journalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah