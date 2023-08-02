PADUCAH — The McCracken County Library has revamped their website.
According to a news release from Justin Brasher, the Library Director, the new website has several new features that make it more organized and accessible to everyone.
For instance, the pages, events, and calendar information has all been color coded by age levels for easy reading. The new website also adjusted the fonts, colors, and contrasts to ensure easy reading for the visually impaired.
The library has also partnered with Niche Academy to provide video tutorials on how to use their website as well tutorials about different computer skills, using social media, job searching, how to use library resources, and more. Anyone can access these videos from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection.
Some other new features for the website include:
- Side panes with quick information that will appear when you hover your cursor over events on the page.
- A “book river” that displays new titles, so you can always see the latest items.
- When you select an item in the catalog, ratings from Good Reads, author information, and recommended titles will be listed.
Brasher says “The McCracken County Library continues to search for new ways to serve our community, and we understand having a website that’s easy to navigate is important. When citizens are able to find programs and resources faster, we all win.”
You can access the website at www.mclib.net.