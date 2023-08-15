MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in an investigation into a recent motorcycle theft.
According to a news release from MCSO, the motorcycle was reported missing near Moore Road in the early hours of July 29.
The victim reported that he last saw the motorcycle the evening before around 9 p.m.
The suspect allegedly overlooked several more expensive bikes and stole a Honda CRF-110F dirt bike.
The bike is white with a purple frame and purple accents.
If you have any information about this incident, please call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, MCSO’s website, or your local law enforcement agency.
You can also give information anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847-411 or by downloading the app ‘WKY Crime Stoppers’ from the Apple Store or Google Play. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL (8355).