MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their Citizen’s Academy as well as a Hunter Education Course in October of 2023.
If you don’t know what Citizen’s Academy is, it’s a 4 week course, one evening per week, from October 12 to November 2. Participants at the event will learn more about the Sheriff’s Office and how it defers from other agencies. They’ll learn about the history and the basic functions of the Sheriff’s Office as well as the law enforcement aspect of the office.
The McCracken County Coroner and other McCracken County representatives will be presenting for portions of the course. This year anyone who participates will have a chance to use the new virtual reality trainer purchased by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Foundation. Participants will also get a free meal each night of the course and a free t-shirt.
The MCSO Hunter Education Course will teach participants about the safe handling of guns and ethical hunting practices. This course will have a classroom portion on October 10, and a live fire portion on October 12.
If you want to attend Citizen’s Academy, you must fill out an application here, and return it to the MCSO by email or in person.
If you want to attend the Hunter Education Course you can click here to register.
Both classes are free to attend.