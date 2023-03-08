MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield couple is celebrating after purchasing a winning Fast Play ticket from a convenience store, appropriately named "Lucky Mart."
According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, James Polk and his fiancée Maddy purchased the $10 ticket from the store's vending machine.
Maddy told lottery officials the ticket she chose to buy was for a game called "Extreme Green."
“I figured I’d go for the green, so I went for Extreme Green,” Maddy told lottery officials.
After their ticket printed from the machine, Maddy said the couple realized it matched all 10 winning numbers.
“I kept calling off numbers and sure enough everything matched,” she said, but they kept looking back and forth at the numbers until they were pretty confident.
Lottery officials say the couple figured they must have won big after going back and forth between two gas stations to have the ticket checked, only to be told it was too much for the stores to pay.
A clerk at the second gas station told them they needed to go to Louisville.
“I figured it has to be the big one,” James told lottery officials.
The couple drove to the lottery headquarters on Monday, where they received a check for $343,396.61, after taxes.
Maddy said she was excited to purchase items for her two kids, and James says he plans to buy a truck.
“This is by far the most exciting thing to ever happen,” Maddy told lottery officials.
And for selling a winning ticket, Lucky Mart will receive $4,942.61.