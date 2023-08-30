MURRAY, KY — The Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter is working on giving their kennels a fresh coat of paint, but they still need some help from the community. They plan to paint the kennels in blue and gold colors for Murray State University. They said they want the colors to help the kennel feel like a fun and inviting area.
The Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter says the Sherwin Williams in Murray has offered them a discount on paint for just $5 per gallon. Even with the discounts the shelter is still asking for donations and volunteers to help with the project.
Some of the donations they are asking for include general paint supplies like paint brushes, rollers, drop cloths, and paint trays. The said Lowes gift cards would also be accepted since they can’t accept cash or check donations for painting the kennels. The shelter is also asking for paint donations. They said the Lowes in Murray can give you the exact colors they need at their paint station.
Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Murray Calloway County Animal Shelter at 81 Shelter Lane in Murray.
The shelter is asking for volunteers to help with painting as well as cleaning up the kennels before and after the project. If you’re interested in helping you can contact the kennel by calling 270-759-4141 or sending an email to mccasapplication@gmail.com. The shelter is also accepting volunteers from people commenting on their Facebook post.
A staff member at the shelter is putting together a potential volunteer log, and will contact you when they are ready to begin the project.