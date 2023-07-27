PADUCAH — Mercy Health broke ground on a new cancer center in November of 2022, and now they are one step closer to finishing the building. There is one beam left to place for the project, but not before giving the community a chance to sign it.
Members of the community have been given the chance to sign and leave well wishes for patients on the final beam of the cancer center project. Several people have signed the beam and left well wishes already. Members of the community will be able to sign the beam until Monday, August 7.
The signatures and well wishes on the beam will become a permanent part of the cancer center. The hospital says the building is special for Paducah and that this act symbolizes a united commitment to fighting cancer.
“It will be able to provide any and everything that our patients will need in much more comfort and ease, and they will be able to get what they need in a much more efficient way,” says Dr. William Skinner, the Medical Oncology Director at Mercy Health Cancer Center.
The cancer center is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.