GRAVES COUNTY, KY— The number of families asking for assistance is growing after the historic flash flooding in Graves County last week.
At a job fair last week, the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group had a total of 49 households asking for assistance. On Wednesday, the number had almost doubled to over ninety families asking for help.
Ryan Drane, executive director of the MGCLTRG said 90% of these families do not have flood insurance, so now they are leaning on other organizations to help them in this recovery. Even if you do not think you have had damage, you are encouraged to check, just to be on the safe side.
"And why I urge people that if you have had damage, even if flood waters didn't enter your home. If it's in your basement your crawl space, you know anything that the water touched it's got bacteria potential sewer, uh and it can contaminate anything that it touches," said Drane.
Right now, the recovery group is combining forces with other local groups to best serve the community in their needs.
"Immediate relief, immediate need, we're working with our partners and we're all communicating on the same page. Uh whether that's water or muck and gut kits, or bringing in you know mold remediation kits, Uh assisting with whatever those immediate needs are. You know fortunately we do have about 70 to 80 percent of the people that we surveyed that are still able to live in their home," Drane said.
The majority of damage is in the basements and crawl spaces of homes. This damaged many homes' mechanical structures. These damages are costly.
"One of the big impacts is something that's unseen. And that's mechanical systems that were in basements and then crawl spaces. We have a lot of that whether it be hot water heaters or electrical panels, HVAC units and duck work, uh plumbing electrical that's run under the houses," he said.
Over half of these families were also tornado survivors. They are dealing with yet another natural disaster. A number of those recovering from flood damage were also close to being finished with tornado recovery.
"Even though you might not be able to see it, we have a lot of the same people that are relieving that same nightmare, and if this is not federally declared, like the tornado it's gonna be up to us on our own to raise all of the funds to be able to help these survivors."
Drane said they cannot use tornado recovery supplies or materials to help these families. Ultimately, since this flooding has not been declared a federal disaster, they are not receiving any federal funds. They are asking for your help in getting these families the recovery they need.
Many volunteer groups and churches are mobilizing across the United States to come aid in the recovery, because in any water related disaster the chance of mildew and mold is extremely high. This means work must take place in a timely manner to avoid more damage.
If you feel led to give a helping hand to these families you can click here to donate, or if you are needing assistance you can call this number: 270- 247-5022.