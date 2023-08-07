The Paducah Day Nursery is a daycare with programs and resources geared towards low-income families. They even provide transport to and from their facilities.
PDN has a 5-star rating by Kentucky All Stars, a state program that recognizes and supports quality care and education programs. They want every child to receive and individualized educational experience to help them achieve their full potential.
They offer classes and education programs for children ranging from 6 weeks old to 12 years old. PDN’s curriculum aligns with Kentucky Early Learning Standards, and surpasses the minimum licensing and educational requirements.
If you are looking for a place where your child can grow and learn, PDN may be the place for you. Enrollment is easy. Just contact the school, schedule and initial meeting or tour, register your child online or in-person, and complete the enrollment packet.
PDN is a non-profit organization, and they depend on help from the community in order to function. Any size donation can help them to keep these programs going.
You can contact the Paducah Day Nursery by calling 270-442-5437 or send them an email at PaducahDayNursery@att.net. PDN is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.