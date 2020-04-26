PADUCAH -- Dustin Havens with the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center says the center is participating in a nation-wide livestream fundraiser to highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19.
The Paducah LGBT Welcome Center shared a link to the livestream on their Facebook page.
The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation says the fundraiser, "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone," spotlights the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and shares messages of acceptance to the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV during this pandemic.
GLADD says the event will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers who are providing critical services such as medical care, mental health counseling, virtual support groups, hot meals, HIV testing and more during COVID-19.
In less than two hours, the livestream has raised over $16,000.
Given the current financial crisis, GLADD says, these centers could be forced to shrink their services, meaning tens of thousands of LGBTQ people who use the centers could go without care and community.
On their website, GLADD says the livestream fundraiser will raise critical funds for CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia.
GLADD says the LGBTQ community is vulnerable to COVID-19, and in March, the organization sent an open letter to U.S. Public Health officials and media asking for them to address the issue.
Among other factors, GLAAD says the LGBTQ community experiences higher rates of cancer, HIV, and tobacco use, all of which make them more susceptible to being infected by COVID-19.
GLAAD’s “Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone” features hosts Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh with performances from Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar, Alex Newell, and the cast of Broadway's "Jagged Little Pill.”
To donate to LGBTQ centers, click here.