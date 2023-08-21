PADUCAH — The Paducah McCracken County Senior Center helps local seniors live healthy and independent lives.
They provide services and opportunities for seniors to enhance personal wellbeing, promote friendship, and facilitate sustainable independence and dignity.
They offer daily meals, activities, and volunteer opportunities for all of their members. Membership is free and open to all local seniors 60 and older.
Some activities they offer include arts and crafts, dancing, smartphone education, games, AARP driving courses, and more.
They also provide meal deliveries for members in McCracken and Marshall Counties. According to their website 9 out of 10 people say Meals on Wheels helped them to live independently.
The Paducah McCracken County Senior Center is a non-profit organization. They receive all of their support from grants and donations from the community.
You can make a donation through their website, and you can also click here to learn more about different volunteer opportunities at the senior center.