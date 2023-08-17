PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department received their fifth Certificate of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Police Chiefs.
According to a Facebook post by PPD, to be accredited by KACP, an agency must meet professional standards for efficient and effective operations. The process examines the department’s policies, procedures, operations, and includes a site visit and inspection.
The post says only 25% of police agencies in Kentucky are accredited.
PPD has maintained their accreditation for 20 years. They were first accredited in 2003, and were re-accredited in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2023.
The framed certificate was accepted by Accreditation Officer Captain Joseph Hayes, Chief of Police Brian Laird, and Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland at the annual KACP conference in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.