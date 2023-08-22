PADUCAH, KY-- In this extreme heat, you may find yourself needing a spot to cool off. You might be searching for a place for your children to hang out after they get off the school bus in these sky-high temperatures. The Paducah Salvation Army is functioning as a cooling center for those in need.
On Monday, they were fully stocking their kitchen and getting resources together to serve a large crowd of those trying to escape the heat. Lt. David Donegan, area coordinator, said no matter who you are, you are welcome to come and use their air-conditioning.
"It's not just for one specific demographic, it's for anybody that needs to come in out of the heat to prevent themselves from heat exhaustion or any heat related illness. This facility is open for that, so we often times get focused on one group of people but it's for anyone," said Lt. Donegan.
They have opened the Salvation Army doors an hour early to keep people out of the heat longer. Their hours are 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday, as it stands now. He said if it's necessary, they will stay open later.
The Salvation Army also has a place for your kids to play while staying out of the heat. All aged children are welcome to come and use the facilities after school.
"Their parents may not be home, they may be at work and they can't get out and play so instead of sitting in the house come out and play basketball come and play in our gym, take full advantage of what the Salvation Army has provided for the community," he said.
Neither age, nor occupation are a factor in the cooling center. They want you to come if you have a need. They want to help and serve you, and they want to connect you to resources to help you in your day-to-day life.
They are starting with cooling off the community.
"With the heat the way it is, don't allow yourself to get sick. Don't cause a situation to get worse because you don't come in out of the heat, just come in hang out with us. Watch a movie whatever it may be and when you're ready to go you can go on to wherever you want to go to next," said Lt. Donegan.
The cooling center is located at 2990 Trimble Street in Paducah.
For more cooling shelters in the Local 6 area click here.