...MAJOR WINTER STORM WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS CONTINUES TODAY...
.A major winter storm will affect the area through tonight.
Significant accumulations of snow, along with blowing and
drifting snow, and bitter cold will make for extremely dangerous
travel conditions. This is not the only storm we will be dealing
with this week. A second significant winter storm may affect the
area sometime later Wednesday into Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Snow
may be mixed with sleet for a while across portions of western
Kentucky, especially in the southern Pennyrile/Hopkinsville
area. Wind chills will range from 0 to 15 below, with the lowest
values expected across southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois.
* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and western Kentucky.
* WHEN...This afternoon through this evening. Heaviest snow will
occur from late this morning into this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel conditions will become extremely dangerous and
life threatening this afternoon. Commutes this morning and
evening, and Tuesday morning will be disrupted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20
to 30 mph will likely cause blowing and drifting of snow. It
will remain bitterly cold. Another storm is taking aim on the
area later Wednesday through Thursday. As a result, impacts may
last through the end of the work week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets, food, and
water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Cat litter or sand
may help if your vehicle becomes stuck in the snow.
&&