Orange, CA - July 21: Nurses Assistant Vanessa Gutierrez, left, and Jamie McDonough, RN, enter a COVID-19 patient room in the COVID ICU at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, CA on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. COVID-19 cases have risen in recent weeks due, in part, to the delta variant. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)