PADUCAH — For 22 years, the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities has helped local nonprofits raise money to benefit the community. The participating nonprofits gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the money raised during the event.
Put on by the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky, the Paxton Challenge for Charities hoped to exceed last year's proceeds of $1.2 million. That hope became a reality, raising more than $1.3 million for local charities.
The Paxton Challenge invites area charities and gives them 90 days to raise as much money as possible. The Community Foundation then matches up to $10,000 of those proceeds.
Community Foundation of Western Kentucky CEO Toney Watkins explained the money raised by the nonprofits is given back to them to use for their annual fundraisers.
"We give that back to them 100%, so it helps them basically conduct their own annual fund drive," Watkins said.
The proceeds matched by the Community Foundation are put into an endowment for long-term use.
"The match money, which we give them, we make them put that into an endowment for that nonprofit, so we're raising now money and tomorrow money. They can only get the interest off of endowment money, so it kind of forces the nonprofits to build an endowment fund," Watkins said.
The Paxton Foundation, created by the late Paducah Sun publisher Fred Paxton and his wife, provides the match money through an endowment to the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky.
"The Paxton Endowment basically provides us with the match money that we do, and although we publicize $100,000, every year we give over $200,000 away," said Watkins.
Next year, the Community Foundation will limit the number of nonprofit participants to 20. Once the invitations go out, the first 20 nonprofits to sign up will participate.
"I'm probably going to keep it around 20 next year, 18 to 20, so we can maximize the match money," Watkins explained.
Nonprofit organizations participating in the event this year include BLOOM Initiative, Beyond Uganda, the Carson Center for the Performing Arts, Cassidy's Cause, Child Watch, Community Foundation of Western Kentucky, Easterseals, Family Service Society, Hope Unlimited, Lotus, Made to Stay, Market House Theatre, Merryman House, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, Community Kitchen, Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Paducah Public Schools Foundation, Paducah Quilt Murals, Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Paducah-McCracken Habitat for Humanity, River City Mission, River Discovery Center, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Starfish Orphan Ministries, United Way of Western Kentucky and The Papillion Center.
For nonprofits interested in participating next year, visit the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky's website.