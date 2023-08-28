CALVERT CITY, KY — #PlayLikePreston is an initiative put together by the family of Preston Ryan Cope, one of the students who were killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018. They raise funds and put together events to give back to the community that helped them when they needed it most.
Preston loved spending time outdoors and he especially loved wiffle ball which is why the fifth annual Preston Cope Classic Wiffle Ball Tournament is happening on Saturday, September 9.
The tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Calvert City Ball Park. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Each team should be made up of at least five players. Three games are guaranteed per team, and bats and balls are provided. The winners for each division will get a trophy.
The team divisions are:
- Elementary: Kindergarten – 5th Grade
- Middle School: Grades 6th – 8th
- High School: Grades 9th – 12th
- Adults: Competitive and Fun Divisions
It’ll be $100 per team to play. The elementary and middle school with the most student teams participating will be awarded the P5C Travel trophy to display at their school during the 2023-2024 school year.
Click here to register a team.