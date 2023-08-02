The price of almost everything is higher today than it was 5 years ago. However prices have continued to drop on televisions.
Some TV manufacturers are even selling TV sets for less than they cost to make.
If you bought a 65 inch TV set 5 or 6 years ago it would have cost thousands of dollars. If you bought the same set today or an even better one it would cost less than $500. The reason behind this also answers the question, “Are our TVs watching us?”
Smart TVs do watch the people watching it, but probably not how you think. Most TVs don’t have cameras, although SAMSUNG is an exception as some of their models have cameras embedded in the bezels around the screen.
However TVs do watch what you’re watching. Manufacturers call this “post-purchase monetization.” Meaning, instead of relying on sales, they earn revenue for as long as you own the TV by gathering and selling information about what you watch, how long you watch it, and what you search for.
This data isn’t connected your name, but it is connected to your home’s IP address. Based on what you watch on TV, you may see more targeted ads when you open Gmail and browse social media or the internet.
If that’s too much information being shared, you can turn off data collection on most smart TVs. In your TV settings look for privacy options and turn on “limit tracking”.
If you’re really concerned, you can unplug the TV from the internet, but you’ll lose most of the functionality you bought the TV for. If you want to know if your TV has a camera consult your user’s manual, those are mostly going to be SAMSUNG TVs.
Yes, TV prices continue to drop, but we're paying for them with our information for as long as we have them. In its earnings report, TV manufacturer, VIZIO, revealed it makes 2 times more from selling information than what it earns in TV sales.