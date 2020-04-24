PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic is causing cities across the nation to prepare for financial shortfalls, including the city of Paducah. We reported Thursday, Paducah is facing a $2.9-million shortfall in the current fiscal year, and city staff is projecting a $5-million shortfall next year.
One major project that could be affected is the planned indoor recreation and aquatic center.
In an email thread sent to Local 6, Commissioner Brenda McElroy said the contract between the city and Lose Design is being reviewed. I called the commissioner to clarify what was said in her emails. She responded with a text message that reads:
"Hi Jack!
"First let me say that every commissioner and the mayor loves our city and works tirelessly to make the best decisions they can for our city. They are interested in what is best and will make our community grow. There are a lot of hateful comments out there that are very disappointing and not helpful. especially in these difficult days. It is also hard to maintain good communication in this new realm of social distancing so there has been some confusion on this project. It was my understanding when we spoke about pausing this project, that included the design phase. For others it did not. That contract and our obligations are being reviewed right now. Thank you."
McElroy also declined to be interviewed. She responded again, via text message, saying: "I would prefer to wait until we have more information and options available."
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless addressed the aquatic center during a news conference on COVID-19 in Paducah and McCracken County on Friday.
"We are committed to not rushing that decision making process. But we are committed to being diligent. We have to review contracts. We have to review our budget. We have to better understand what those financial projections look like," Harless said. "And here's the reality: that project is no doubt delayed. That project is not happening as it was before COVID. There is no doubt about that."
City leaders haven't said what changes may happen with the project.
"I want to ask you to give us a moment to be diligent with our decision making process, so that we're not making decisions, as the judge said, emotionally. But that we're making decisions based on fact and based on information," Harless said.
I requested an interview with Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt to discuss what a review of the contract with Lose would mean, and if it meant the city would stop paying the architectural design firm. I did not hear back.
Commissioners Richard Abaham, Sandra Wilson, and Gerald Watkins all said they have not met with the city manager in regards to reviewing the contract with Lose Design. The Paducah City Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday. There are no items related to the aquatic center on the agenda.