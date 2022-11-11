The real man of "Steele" — that's how Metropolis, Illinois, city leaders and family members describe Pvt. John Marvin Steele, a WWII paratrooper.
Metropolis is a city known as the home of Superman. But this Veterans Day, locals decided to celebrate a real-life hometown hero.
Steele's remarkable story of bravery was captured in the book and film "The Longest Day."
Friday, signs located at both entrances of his hometown were unveiled in his honor.
Co-Chair of the project committee, Vicki Mayhall, visited France to see the memorials there of Steele for herself.
She was in awe of how many of the people in Sainte-Mère-Église admired Steele and wanted to bring that same energy to his hometown.
It's heroism memorialized.
Steele's nephew, Phil Steele Chase, says no one is more deserving than his Uncle Marvin.
“He's finally getting some recognition that he always earned but never pursued,” Chase says.
Steele’s story is passed down through their family.
It was June 6, 1944 or D-Day.
As depicted in the film "The Longest Day," Steele was jumping from a plane into battle when his parachute got tangled on the steeple of the church in Sainte-Mère-Église.
After being captured by German soldiers, Steele escaped, rejoined his division and liberated the city.
Mayhall says the signs unveiled Friday are only the beginning of the project.
“Phase two is to become a sister city with the city of Sainte-Mère-Église. The third step and the biggest push will be a life size bronze statue of John,” Mayhall says.
The project is estimated to cost $150,000. Fundraising is their top priority to finish the statue in a reasonable time.
“I would like to have it next year, but it depends on how the funds come in,” says Mayhall.
As a veteran himself, Chase says it was a bittersweet way to celebrate the holiday.
“We've held back tears today, but they're tears of joy. We're just very, very thankful to be a part of this,” Chase says.
Steele was later awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
He was granted honorary citizenship of Sainte-Mère-Église before he died in 1969.
The John Marvin Steele Memorial Project organizers are seeking grants and taking donations for the statue.
You can keep up with the progress on their Facebook page.